Advertisement

Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool

‘Today is very difficult for us,’ said Executive Director Jen Jacky.
FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After 80 years of operation, the Belvidere Park District announced Tuesday that it is closing the William Grady Pool, citing failing infrastructure and financial losses.

“After years of studies, surveys, feasibility reports and recommendations...” the announcement reads, “...it has become evident that continued operation of the William Grady Pool is neither fiscally responsible nor operationally feasible.”

Executive Director Jen Jacky shared the information with a heavy heart, despite the attempt to open the pool for one last season.

“This year, we tried to carry out one more season,” Jacky said. “Our whole team worked to get the pool ready, train staff and plan a fun-filled summer in the water but we are faced with being unable to open the pool due to safety concerns stemming from extreme water seepage.” Jacky says pool pass holders and participants will receive a full refund for this year’s fees.

Grady Pool was built in 1939 and updated nearly 40 years ago. That’s why the park district says it isn’t sustainable to “band-aid” the number of problems with the pools infrastructure. According to reports, the park district used more than 1.6 million gallons in an attempt to open this season. The pool holds roughly 500,000 gallons, but failed to retain water even after troubleshooting the seepage by sealing the seams of the pool.

It was later discovered that the water seepage is a plumbing issue.

“The iconic facility is a place of wonderful summer memories for generations of the area’s residents and families. It is why today is very difficult for us, as we officially announce that we will be permanently closing the facility.”

For the time being, the park district has extended hours from 9 to 8 p.m. at the SprayGround at Doty Park, 365 W. Locus St. in Belvidere.

There’s no charge for admission and

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting
Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Armed suspect shot in parking lot of Rockford Casino
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Just about the entire Stateline finds itself under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe t-storms...
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to trigger storms, some strong, Tuesday
Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford

Latest News

The Annual Awards Dinner is the time to nominate the business or individual that is most...
Last call to recognize Winnebago area businesses with ‘Annual Awards Dinner’ nomination
Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford
Chelsea new tour is set to visit the Coronado on November 11th
Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to the Coronado
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police