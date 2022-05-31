Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After 80 years of operation, the Belvidere Park District announced Tuesday that it is closing the William Grady Pool, citing failing infrastructure and financial losses.

“After years of studies, surveys, feasibility reports and recommendations...” the announcement reads, “...it has become evident that continued operation of the William Grady Pool is neither fiscally responsible nor operationally feasible.”

Executive Director Jen Jacky shared the information with a heavy heart, despite the attempt to open the pool for one last season.

“This year, we tried to carry out one more season,” Jacky said. “Our whole team worked to get the pool ready, train staff and plan a fun-filled summer in the water but we are faced with being unable to open the pool due to safety concerns stemming from extreme water seepage.” Jacky says pool pass holders and participants will receive a full refund for this year’s fees.

Grady Pool was built in 1939 and updated nearly 40 years ago. That’s why the park district says it isn’t sustainable to “band-aid” the number of problems with the pools infrastructure. According to reports, the park district used more than 1.6 million gallons in an attempt to open this season. The pool holds roughly 500,000 gallons, but failed to retain water even after troubleshooting the seepage by sealing the seams of the pool.

It was later discovered that the water seepage is a plumbing issue.

“The iconic facility is a place of wonderful summer memories for generations of the area’s residents and families. It is why today is very difficult for us, as we officially announce that we will be permanently closing the facility.”

For the time being, the park district has extended hours from 9 to 8 p.m. at the SprayGround at Doty Park, 365 W. Locus St. in Belvidere.

There's no charge for admission

