Beloit Health System names new members to board of trustees

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Health System introduced two new members of their Board of Trustees on Monday.

William “Bo” DeLong, Vice President of Grain for the DeLong Company, and Dr. Robert R. Lisek, Internal Medicine, began their term in May.

“Bo and Dr. Lisek will be tremendous additions to the Board of Trustees,” said Timothy McKevett, President and CEO. “Their leadership qualities and counsel will be an asset to the System.” DeLong and Lisek began their term May of 2022.

DeLong has worked for his family-owned company based out of Clinton, Wis. for the past 35 years. The business serves farmers in 11 states providing grain, feed, fertilizer, seed and transportation services.

“I am excited to serve the Health System and the community in this capacity, " DeLong shared.

Dr. Lisek, has served the Beloit Health community in Internal Medicine for 24 years. He completed his Internship and Residency at Gundersen-Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. He joined the Internal Medicine Department with Beloit Health System in 1998 and has served as the primary care cornerstone to the NorthPointe campus.

“As a practicing physician for the Health System, I am honored to further support the System and the Community in this Leadership rolel,” commented Dr. Lisek.

The 12 members serve on the board on a voluntary basis. Members may serve four consecutive three year terms.

