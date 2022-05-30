Woman heard gunshots across the street from Hard Rock Casino shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Erin Murphy says in the four months she has worked at Burger King near Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, she has never seen anything like she did Saturday night.

“All the sudden I heard like six gun shots, go off and they were loud.... it scared me,” said Murphy.

Those shots, were fired outside the casino when police say a man pointed a gun at them, and officers responded by shooting him several times.

“Everything happened in the parking lot with my officer and the city officer as backup,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says the back up came in after a call for assistance at around 8:30 p.m. But in the hours that passed after the shooting, Murphy and her coworkers were still unaware of what happened.

“We were really nervous here, I locked the doors,” said Murphy. “There was customers in here that were scared.”

Murphy says families and children stayed put for nearly 45 minutes, in fear and confusion while dozens of police cars fled to the scene.

“This is really big.... I’ve never seen a scene this big. It’s like every cop in Rockford,” said Murphy. “Police just kept coming and coming and coming.”

At the last report, police say the armed man is in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Hard Rock released a statement saying the casino returned to normal hours and operation Sunday, but Murphy says she’s still in shock.

“I just you know, fear for my family and kids,” said Murphy. “Crime is getting so bad in Rockford.”

Murphy says she is relieved that no by-standers were hurt in the shooting. Chief Redd says any additional information about the shooting will come from a task force investigating the incident.

