What Memorial Day means to those who serve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For some, Memorial Day signifies the start of summer. But for veterans and their families, this day is a somber occasion; honoring those who died while fighting for our freedom.

Captain Jason Church is one of many who spoke at the LZ Peace Memorial Service in Rockford. Church lost both his legs to an improvised explosive device during the war in Afghanistan. He says he received a lot of support here at home.

“I think as a country we have gotten a lot better in honoring those who have served,” Church told 23 News.

In fact, many Vietnam veterans who attended the service Monday say sentiments are different.

“Now, if I happen to be wearing my hat or something like that people will say, thank you for your service,” said Vietnam War Veteran Capt. Mike Upchurch.

However, they can’t forget the hatred they felt nearly 50 years ago.

“When we came back from Southeast Asia, it wasn’t there, it was really sad. You know? People would spit on you,”” Upchurch says.

Church says on Memorial Day it’s important to remember military members who die in combat, but it’s just as important to think about and help those who serve and survive.

“You can’t just get one set of prosthetic legs and say, oh you’re good now. It’s the same issues with mental health you need to make sure you’re taking care of that, taking care of yourself for not only you but your family as well,” he said.

Other veterans honored today included 94 year old Fremont Piercefield. He served for 34 years, fighting in World War 2, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars.

