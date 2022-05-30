Advertisement

Roscoe VFW holds Memorial Day ceremony

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - VFW post 2955 honored fallen service men and women Monday in a ceremony held at the Roscoe cemetery.

Although there wasn’t a parade this year, the traditional event gave visitors a chance to decorate gravestones and honor veterans buried in the cemetery. Poppies were distributed while the Roscoe Middle School band played during the ceremony.

Commander Ruben Hernandez shared the symbolism behind the iconic poppy, which is distributed around Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.

He says he wants to educate people, especially children on what the poppy means “that a lot of our soldiers never came back.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Armed suspect shot in parking lot of Rockford Casino
Nevada woman buys Illinois home before seeing it in person
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
DeKalb Police
Rockford man behind bars for domestic battery charges
Police investigate a residence near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Pamele Street after a...
One shot near 18th Avenue in Rockford, according to police
Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Powerful thunderstorms have erupted to our northwest Monday afternoon.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 5/30/2022
The Rockford Fire Department dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Memorial Day.
Rockford family displaced after Memorial Day house fire
Crowds gather at the LZ Peace Memorial Service to pay tribute to those who died in combat
Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice