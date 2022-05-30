Roscoe VFW holds Memorial Day ceremony

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - VFW post 2955 honored fallen service men and women Monday in a ceremony held at the Roscoe cemetery.

Although there wasn’t a parade this year, the traditional event gave visitors a chance to decorate gravestones and honor veterans buried in the cemetery. Poppies were distributed while the Roscoe Middle School band played during the ceremony.

Commander Ruben Hernandez shared the symbolism behind the iconic poppy, which is distributed around Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.

He says he wants to educate people, especially children on what the poppy means “that a lot of our soldiers never came back.”

