Rockford family displaced after Memorial Day house fire

The Rockford Fire Department dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Memorial Day.
The Rockford Fire Department dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Memorial Day.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family won’t be able to sleep at home Monday after the front of their house caught fire.

First responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of 31st. St. for a working structure fire.

When crews arrived, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No injuries to civilians or first responders have been reported so far.
No injuries to civilians or first responders have been reported so far.

The Rockford Fire Department requested an investigator and a building inspector for the incident.

No injuries to either civilians or first responders have been reported at this time. Neighbors say the family is alright.

