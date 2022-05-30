Rockford family displaced after Memorial Day house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family won’t be able to sleep at home Monday after the front of their house caught fire.

First responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of 31st. St. for a working structure fire.

When crews arrived, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No injuries to civilians or first responders have been reported so far. (Stephanie Quirk)

The Rockford Fire Department requested an investigator and a building inspector for the incident.

