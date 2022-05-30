Resident escapes Belvidere house fire unscathed

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A resident was able to evacuate during a house fire Sunday without injuries, according to the Belvidere Fire Department.

Crews dispatched just after 10 a.m. to the 700 block of Whitney Blvd. for reports of a structure fire that allegedly started on the porch. The resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was otherwise uninjured. Firefighters were able to douse the blaze within minutes of responding. They also rescued one animal from inside the home.

Damages are estimated at $15,000 but officials say the residence is still able to be occupied at this time.

