Music on the Mall returns to Edgebrook in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sights and sounds of summer are returning to the stateline, including the return of Music on the Mall this Friday, June 3, 2022, at Edgebrook shopping center in Rockford.

Organizers expect this year’s event to be better than ever. Guests will recognize their old favorites in the lineup as well as new talent. The festivities are moving slightly, just down the sidewalk to the Center Court. Seating is limited, so you may want to bring a chair, but we guarantee you’ll be up dancing before the night is over.

Not only will you enjoy the best local musicians, food and drinks from Lucha Cantina and Cork, Keg & Spirits will be available for purchase.

Music on the Mall may be cancelled in the case of inclement weather. Call (815) 713-8825 for weather-related questions.

