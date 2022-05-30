Advertisement

Music on the Mall returns to Edgebrook in Rockford

We guarantee you’ll be up dancing before the night is over.
rockford
rockford(none)
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sights and sounds of summer are returning to the stateline, including the return of Music on the Mall this Friday, June 3, 2022, at Edgebrook shopping center in Rockford.

Organizers expect this year’s event to be better than ever. Guests will recognize their old favorites in the lineup as well as new talent. The festivities are moving slightly, just down the sidewalk to the Center Court. Seating is limited, so you may want to bring a chair, but we guarantee you’ll be up dancing before the night is over.

Not only will you enjoy the best local musicians, food and drinks from Lucha Cantina and Cork, Keg & Spirits will be available for purchase.

Music on the Mall may be cancelled in the case of inclement weather. Call (815) 713-8825 for weather-related questions.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Armed suspect shot in parking lot of Rockford Casino
Nevada woman buys Illinois home before seeing it in person
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
DeKalb Police
Rockford man behind bars for domestic battery charges
Police investigate a residence near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Pamele Street after a...
One shot near 18th Avenue in Rockford, according to police
Officers respond to a one-vehicle car accident at the intersection of S. Meridian road and...
Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Woman fears for her life after hearing gunfire at Rockford Casino
Woman fears for her life after hearing gunfire at Rockford Casino
Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting
Cruise and car show
Annual Cruise and Cars show brings out record number of vehicles