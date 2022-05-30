Advertisement

Cubs play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday
The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.(KFVS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
Milwaukee Brewers (30-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-27, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Ethan Small (0-0); Cubs: Matt Swarmer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Cubs -102; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a four-game series.

Chicago has a 7-15 record at home and a 19-27 record overall. The Cubs have a 4-12 record in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has a 30-18 record overall and a 16-12 record on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has eight doubles and five home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 10-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 11-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (finger), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

