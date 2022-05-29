Warmer and windy times continue through Memorial Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Minus a few very light showers in the afternoon Saturday, it was finally nice to have a day with sunny skies and tolerable temperatures. We’ll have more sunshine through Memorial Day with each day getting consistently warmer.

We’ll have more clearing skies take place overnight with lows in the lower 60s. The southerly winds will also continue but they’ll die down a tad temporarily from what we had during the day. Those winds will then turn gusto once again with peak wind gusts Sunday afternoon and evening near 40 mph.

Those winds will also help the humidity still be somewhat tolerable as dew points will be on the rise Sunday. High temperatures throughout the region can be expected in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, a good 10-15 degrees warmer than Saturday. There will also be a slight chance for a very light shower or some sprinkles in the afternoon Sunday, especially for counties that border the Wisconsin state line.

The warmer temperatures will continue even more so on Monday for Memorial Day. We’ll have highs in the lower 90s for Memorial Day with continued breezy conditions, although it won’t be as breezy compared to Sunday’s winds. The current forecast high for Monday is 93 degrees, 3 degrees colder than the record high.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees for highs again on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. That will give us our next round of showers and thunderstorms and drop our temperatures back to normal in the mid-to-upper 70s starting Wednesday. Temperatures in that territory look to continue towards next weekend, too.

