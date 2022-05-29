Advertisement

Rockford man behind bars for domestic battery charges

DeKalb Police
DeKalb Police(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 28, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man in behind bars tonight after Dekalb police say 21-year-old Seth Brumfield was arrested on charges of domestic battery to a pregnant person.

Dekalb police say they learned Brumfield had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend in a vehicle at a residence in Dekalb. They say he allegedly dragged his five month pregnant girlfriend from the vehicle and into the yard.

Brumfield was charged with two counts of domestic battery and aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

