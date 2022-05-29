Pecatonica farm invites all to make homemade soap and cuddle with goats

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Over in Pecatonica, everyone was invited to the farm to learn to make old-fashioned cold-process goat milk soap while hanging out with the newest spring baby goats.

Organizers say making soap is a fun and creative process that can help take your skincare into your own hands.

People could experiment with scents, colors, textures and use responsibly sourced ingredients, that way you know exactly what you’re putting on your skin.

Each participant got a tour of the farm and got to interact with baby goats.

“Today’s event is a basic beginner soap-making class. We’ll make and go from the beginning to the end with a batch of soap basically just like we would five days a week here. We also offer cheese making class which does the same thing just on a much smaller scale,” said Eric Strong with Gretta’s Goat Milk Soap.

