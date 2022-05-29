Advertisement

Pecatonica farm invites all to make homemade soap and cuddle with goats

By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Over in Pecatonica, everyone was invited to the farm to learn to make old-fashioned cold-process goat milk soap while hanging out with the newest spring baby goats.

Organizers say making soap is a fun and creative process that can help take your skincare into your own hands.

People could experiment with scents, colors, textures and use responsibly sourced ingredients, that way you know exactly what you’re putting on your skin.

Each participant got a tour of the farm and got to interact with baby goats.

“Today’s event is a basic beginner soap-making class. We’ll make and go from the beginning to the end with a batch of soap basically just like we would five days a week here. We also offer cheese making class which does the same thing just on a much smaller scale,” said Eric Strong with Gretta’s Goat Milk Soap.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada woman buys Illinois home before seeing it in person
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Man in critical condition after being shot by police officers at temporary Rockford casino
A gun and target symbol.
Man fights for his life after shooting in Rockford
Durand police chief releases statement on reported school threat
Flames devoured the residence in the 500 block of Park Er Woods in Rockford.
70-year-old man dies in Park-Er Woods fire

Latest News

Cruise and car show
Annual Cruise and Cars show brings out record number of vehicles
Cruise and car show
5th annual cruise and car show
Meet me at the confluence
Rustic Ridge axe throwing
Rustic Ridge axe throwing opens in Oregon
Kegel Hogs and Dogs