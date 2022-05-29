Advertisement

Oregon community welcomes Rustic Ridge Axe Throwing

By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for your next date night spot or even a new hobby, you might want to check out this new and unique experience, as the community of Oregon celebrates the grand opening of Rustic Ridge Axe Throwing.

Located at 117 N. 4th Street in Oregon it’s open Wednesday through Sunday. All guests must be 14-years or older to participate and everyone must wear closed-toed shoes.

Pre-packaged food and beverages are also available for sale to enjoy while throwing axes. Owner Chris Chapman says after talking with the community they decided to open the place on a whim.

“We will at some point offer knife throwing as well. We just haven’t decided when we’re going to enter that. We’re also building a mobile trailer to where we can go to birthday events, graduations, weddings, things like that,” Chapman said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada woman buys Illinois home before seeing it in person
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Man in critical condition after being shot by police officers at temporary Rockford casino
A gun and target symbol.
Man fights for his life after shooting in Rockford
Durand police chief releases statement on reported school threat
Flames devoured the residence in the 500 block of Park Er Woods in Rockford.
70-year-old man dies in Park-Er Woods fire

Latest News

Cruise and car show
Annual Cruise and Cars show brings out record number of vehicles
Cruise and car show
5th annual cruise and car show
Meet me at the confluence
Rustic Ridge axe throwing
Rustic Ridge axe throwing opens in Oregon
Kegel Hogs and Dogs