Oregon community welcomes Rustic Ridge Axe Throwing

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for your next date night spot or even a new hobby, you might want to check out this new and unique experience, as the community of Oregon celebrates the grand opening of Rustic Ridge Axe Throwing.

Located at 117 N. 4th Street in Oregon it’s open Wednesday through Sunday. All guests must be 14-years or older to participate and everyone must wear closed-toed shoes.

Pre-packaged food and beverages are also available for sale to enjoy while throwing axes. Owner Chris Chapman says after talking with the community they decided to open the place on a whim.

“We will at some point offer knife throwing as well. We just haven’t decided when we’re going to enter that. We’re also building a mobile trailer to where we can go to birthday events, graduations, weddings, things like that,” Chapman said.

