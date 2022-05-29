Advertisement

Nature at the Confluence kicks off summer season in South Beloit

By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 28, 2022
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents celebrated the start to summer with nature at the Confluence in South Beloit to meet the summer staff and learn something new.

Kids could interact at new activity stations and enjoy free snacks. Snappy the turtle with the Sky Carp was in attendance for photos and fun.

Open for the past five years, the area offers two miles of hiking trails as well as wildlife exhibits. Organizers say the free, family-friendly event is the kick-off to its summer activity season.

“What makes our nature center unique is really the story of this land. Where we’re standing right now was the site of one of the largest Ho-Chunk villages called Turtle Village. We have various educational signage and programs that we do to educate about the indigenous history of this land,” said Julie Uram, Nature at the Confluence executive director.

