Police respond to shooting at Rockford Casino

Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.(Eric Hultgren)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple police departments respond to a shooting scene near the Rockford Casino on the city’s east side Saturday night.

The Rockford Police Department confirmed the shooting incident took place at Bell School Road and Argus Drive near the casino.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the casino and it’s unknown on the severity of any injuries at this time.

The area near the casino is completely blocked off near Argus Drive. Please avoid the area.

This is developing.

