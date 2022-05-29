Police respond to shooting at Rockford Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple police departments respond to a shooting scene near the Rockford Casino on the city’s east side Saturday night.

The Rockford Police Department confirmed the shooting incident took place at Bell School Road and Argus Drive near the casino.

Shooting incident at Bell School and Argus Drive. Avoid the area as we investigate. Further details and updates will provided here. Please check back or check your local news source for information. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 29, 2022

Ambulances have been dispatched to the casino and it’s unknown on the severity of any injuries at this time.

The area near the casino is completely blocked off near Argus Drive. Please avoid the area.

This is developing.

