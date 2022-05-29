Kegel Harley-Davidson raises money for Kegel Kares organization

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nothing says summer like the smell of the grill and the revving of a genuine Harley-Davidson motorcycle, so Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts a lunch raising money for Kegel Kares.

Kegel Kares is a non-profit organization created to help financially struggling residents of the greater Rockford area who are fighting various diseases and motorcycle injuries.

The lunch was served by Kegel Krew members and included hot dogs, chips and drinks. Organizers say the beautiful weather made it the perfect afternoon.

“It’s important for us to have, because accidents unfortunately do happen on motorcycles so it’s important for us to have funds to be able to help some people out when they need it because there’s not anything that really exists specifically for that,” said Chelsea Dadez, Kegel Harley-Davidson marketing and event coordinator.

