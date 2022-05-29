Advertisement

Armed suspect shot in parking lot of Rockford Casino

Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.(Eric Hultgren)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An alarming scene erupted at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act Saturday night after an armed suspect was shot multiple times by police.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says an off-duty deputy was working at the casino when an armed suspect pointed a gun at law enforcement.

Chief Carla Redd says a call in around 8:30 p.m. for assistance at the temporary casino near Bell School Road and Argus Drive. Officers from several area departments immediately responded to the scene for aid.

According to police, the armed suspect pointed his gun at law enforcement, and was shot in response. The suspect is being treated at a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The officers involved were not injured but Redd says they were sent to get checked out at the hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is being turned over to the Winnebago County Integrity Task Force.

