Annual Cruise and Cars show brings out record number of vehicles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of vehicles rev up their engines to help two local nonprofits at the fifth annual Cruise and Cars show.

Funds from this year’s show support Miracle Mile Rockford for its security camera initiative and Vietnam veterans 984.

Funds are raised in several ways, including the entry fee for the cars, food and a 50-50 raffle. Those who attended got to see a car show along with several contests for the cars, including best burnout.

Final numbers aren’t known at this point, but organizers know the number of cars should exceed their record of 256, given they ran out of parking.

One frequent participant in car shows says one of the things which draws him back is meeting other classic car lovers.

“This is a great family, the car people are. If you are not by your car and you see somebody else sees something going on, they watch the cars and stuff like that. It’s a great bunch of people. Really a lot of fun to get to,” said Carnie Lipke, car show participant.

Miracle Mile Rockford plans to host future events in the parking lot of Don Carter Lanes, including a drive in movie night later this summer. Those who entered in their car competed for different trophies, including top 60 and 12 best of show categories.

