Warriors collaborate with Veterans drop-in center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year Memorial Day is marked to honor military members who died in the line of duty, but a local group has decided to help veterans throughout the year.

Amazon Warriors Affinity Group heard the call for donations and volunteers for the Veterans Drop-in Center in Rockford. The group will provide some meals to former military members by catering in from local businesses. On other days, the center will utilize their kitchen by cooking the meals themselves.

“So were looking to help anyway that we can in our community either with the veterans or businesses that we support,” said Shannon Becker who is one of Warrior’s global board directors. Becker is also a veteran herself, serving in the Navy from 1995 until 1999 on active duty. Becker is always accompanied by her service bulldog.

Craig Moritz, who is a Navy Seal veteran, is one of the many who drop-in at the center. He discovered the non-profit after living in his semi-truck for 30 days and experiencing homelessness.

“It’s a resource where I can come and get food. She likes to give hair cuts,” said Moritz.

Although Eric Willard, who refers to himself as the “accidental Executive Director” after the passing of the previous director, says veterans often need help navigating life’s issues. They just want to know someone cares. Willard has even gone as far as picking up a homeless veteran at a train station at 2 a.m., and the bringing him back to the center for a hot shower and comfy bed.

“What we do provide here is we have a business card from about every veteran organization or social service agency in the region, and when people come in as a first point of entry, raising their hands saying “I need help”. We can refer them to the right place once we sit here and listen to them,” said Willard.

The Veterans Drop-in Center, opened 13 years ago and constantly adds activities and services for veterans and their families. The center is open from noon to six, Tuesday through Friday. Lunches are served at 12:30 p.m. and dinner at five, all veterans are allowed to join in on a mouth watering meal or two.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the non-profit, you can visit their Facebook page.

