Turning humid, warmer and windy for Memorial Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sun made its triumphant return to our skies Friday night ahead of a very sunny and warming weekend throughout the Stateline. Another piece of good news is that the weekend will be mainly dry. This marks a nice change of pace after the rainy pattern we had this week.

A few spots may see some patchy fog to start the day Saturday with a chilly morning in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees but we’ll quickly begin to warm up. Temperatures will be a good 12-15 degrees above Friday’s highs with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Saturday. Skies will also remain mostly sunny. There will be a chance we could see a stray shower or two throughout the day but those will remain very scattered and extremely light for the most part. Nonetheless, keep an eye on the skies!

We’ll continue warming up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will also increase as peak gusts will likely be anywhere from 35-40 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon and evening. Plus, those southerly winds will ramp up our humidity levels a bit with dew points getting into the mid-to-upper 60s at times.

But the hottest day of the holiday weekend will be the holiday itself on Monday. The current record high for Memorial Day stands at 96 degrees set back on May 30, 1934. The current forecast high is 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The winds will die down a tad but they’ll still be breezy coming out of the south gusting to 30-35 miles per hour. Dew points will remain in the 60s adding a touch of humidity to the air.

Peak UV index readings throughout the weekend will be anywhere from 8-10 at times and that’s very high. With the holiday weekend calling for pools opening, grills to be firing up and overall many celebrations taking place outside, be sure to have the sunscreen handy and have the water too if you’ll be in the sun for prolonged periods.

Have a great holiday weekend to mark the “unofficial” kick-off of summer 2022!

