One shot near 18th Avenue in Rockford, according to police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident with one reported victim Saturday.

The man was allegedly shot near the 1500 block of 18th Ave. and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers tweeted about the incident around noon, and no other information has been released.

Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of 18th Avenue. Adult male sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. Please avoid the area as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 28, 2022

Police say to the avoid the area during the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

