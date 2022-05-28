Advertisement

One shot near 18th Avenue in Rockford, according to police

Police investigate a residence near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Pamele Street after a...
Police investigate a residence near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Pamele Street after a shooting report Saturday.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident with one reported victim Saturday.

The man was allegedly shot near the 1500 block of 18th Ave. and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers tweeted about the incident around noon, and no other information has been released.

Police say to the avoid the area during the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple departments have responded to the Rockford Casino.
Armed suspect shot in parking lot of Rockford Casino
Nevada woman buys Illinois home before seeing it in person
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
DeKalb Police
Rockford man behind bars for domestic battery charges
Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting

Latest News

More than 25 firefighters responded to aid in the rescue Sunday.
Resident escapes Belvidere house fire unscathed
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
rockford
‘Music on the Mall’ returns to Edgebrook in Rockford
Woman fears for her life after hearing gunfire at Rockford Casino
Woman fears for her life after hearing gunfire at Rockford Casino
Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting