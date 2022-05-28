GoFundMe organized for family who lost father, pets in a house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area family asks the community for help after a fire destroys their home and possessions.

Just before 7, Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Park-Er-Woods Dr. first responders arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

“When myself and Deputy Chief from Blackhawk got on scene we’ve seen the house was fully engulfed,” says West Suburban Fire Dep. Chief Kay Gober. “It’s very hard when you roll up and see a home that you can’t get into.”

Family members say six people, including two kids made it out of the house along with a dog and a cat. But their father, 70-year-old Jerome Kosmatka, died in the fire along with five puppies, two dogs and a cat.

According to the family, Kosmatka suffered from several medical issues .. but didn’t have an oxygen tank. What caused the fire and why it happened is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross offered the family toiletries, food and other necessities. Their insurance found them a place to stay for the time being.

A GoFundMe organized by Ruth Sanchez will help with funeral costs and medical expenses for the family’s pets.

West Suburban was one of at least 10 fire departments from the Stateline to assist with the fire. Dep. Chief Gober says it took at least 30 firefighters more than three and a half hours to get the flames under control.

“We want to make sure that everybody knows that we have to need smoke detectors. We need Co2 alarms because they’re very important. Without them, we’re not going to get notified of what’s going on inside our homes,” says Dep. Chief Gober.

The family says they did have smoke detectors in the house, but don’t remember hearing them go off.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The cause is undetermined, but they know the fire wasn’t intentional.

