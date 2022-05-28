Food and Safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Memorial Day weekend coming around the corner, the Illinois Department of Public Health is giving out tips so you can have a safe holiday weekend.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, be very cautious if you are having a gathering. Host many activities outside as weather permitting. If your gathering indoors, increase the air flow by opening windows for fresh air. Anyone who who has a weak immune system should wear a mask.

When grilling or cooking, make sure the food is cooked to a safe temperature by using a food thermometer. Thaw food safely in the refrigerator, cold water or a microwave. Never thaw or marinate meat, poultry or seafood on the counter.

145°F – whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and veal

145°F – fish

160°F – hamburgers and other ground beef

165°F – all poultry and pre-cooked meats, like hot dogs

Divide leftovers into small portions and place them in a covered, shallow container and make sure all leftovers are kept in a fridge or freezer with ice 2 hours after cooking.

More food and safety tips and information about foodborne illnesses and symptoms can be found on this link

