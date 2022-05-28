Advertisement

Food and Safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

Burgers on the grill
Burgers on the grill(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Memorial Day weekend coming around the corner, the Illinois Department of Public Health is giving out tips so you can have a safe holiday weekend.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, be very cautious if you are having a gathering. Host many activities outside as weather permitting. If your gathering indoors, increase the air flow by opening windows for fresh air. Anyone who who has a weak immune system should wear a mask.

When grilling or cooking, make sure the food is cooked to a safe temperature by using a food thermometer. Thaw food safely in the refrigerator, cold water or a microwave. Never thaw or marinate meat, poultry or seafood on the counter.

  • 145°F – whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and veal
  • 145°F – fish
  • 160°F – hamburgers and other ground beef
  • 165°F – all poultry and pre-cooked meats, like hot dogs

Divide leftovers into small portions and place them in a covered, shallow container and make sure all leftovers are kept in a fridge or freezer with ice 2 hours after cooking.

More food and safety tips and information about foodborne illnesses and symptoms can be found on this link

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada woman buys Illinois home before seeing it in person
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
Mercyhealth nurses look to form a union after they say administration won't listen as they...
Mercyhealth nurses look to form union after they claim administration won’t listen
This was rated an EF0 tornado that packed 75 mph winds in Beloit Wednesday.
NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms
Durand police chief releases statement on reported school threat
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

N. 2nd Street near Cosper in Rockford closed due to rollover crash
Family members say six people, including two kids made it out of the house along with a dog and...
GoFundMe organized for family who lost father, pets in a house fire
Amazon caters in food for veterans
Warriors collaborate with Veterans drop-in center
Memorial Day
Stateline honors fallen soldiers with Memorial Day events