Woman buys house online before even stepping foot on the property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most people go shopping online for a new outfit or a few pieces of furniture, but one Nevada woman went shopping for her home in Rockford instead.

Clarisse Warren made the bold decision to buy a home without seeing it in-person. The 4003 Dorset Drive residence was accepted and bought within 23 days, showcasing just how quickly the housing market is selling homes.

“It was very surreal. It was exciting of course but it was also kind of this did we really get it? Is this really happening?” said Warrens.

Realtor Ken Hurano helped Warren through the process of a virtual tour to see the home online and also to paint a picture on how great the Rockford area is. Warren said one of the reasons Rockford was even a choice was because the town checked off a lot on her wish list. Including diversity and inclusivity, and some solid school districts for her five children.

Reality did eventually sink in for the Nevadan native when the family discovered some defects within the home. From ants building their own home, to ceiling fans not being installed correctly, and a waxy residue on her cabinets. Warrens claims the house could take up to a year to fix all the damages made.

“That moment for us was the, why is our HVAC unit screaming at us,” said Warren.

Home inspections occur after an offer has been accepted before a new home owner moves in, however, the inspector who toured her home did not discover the damages made due to them not be accessible with a simple tour.

“This is why we usually don’t wave inspections. I always recommend it because you never know what could happen,” said Hurano.

Even with the home being an unexpected fixer-upper, she states she would do it all again. It just feels like home.

