Wizarding World of 4-H School coming to Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - If your child has been waiting for their letter from Hogwarts, this might be the right invitation. The University of Illinois Extension is offering the Wizarding World of 4-H School this summer in Rockton.

Gryffindor or Slytherin? Young wizards ages 6 and up will be sorted into houses where they will study the care of magical creatures and compete in a Wizard Tournament. There’ll be no witchcraft, but there will be art projects like candle making and crafting a broom and cape.

Class is held from 9 a.m. – noon on Wednesday, June 29 at Prince of Peace Church in Rockton. The cost for the event is $5 and it is open to all students that have completed 1st through 12th grade, regardless of 4-H membership. However, you do need to pre-register, so send your RSVP back to Hogwarts by clicking here.

