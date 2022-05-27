Summer returns in full force for Memorial Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With an approaching cold front, showers and storms moved through the region again Thursday. But once this low-pressure system finally gets out of here, we’ll be setting the stage for a quickly warming weekend for Memorial Day.

There are still many batches of showers around along with isolated thunderstorms this evening. These will continue to weaken after sunset but they are moving slowly. That’s why a few areas have been placed under a Flood Watch until 7:00 a.m. Friday. DeKalb, Lee and Ogle Counties are under that watch as these areas will receive the most rain when all is said and done.

The storms will continue to weaken but the clouds along with a few lingering showers will be possible for very early Friday morning. Highs Friday will be near 70 degrees so a tad cooler than normal but not bad. The day will also see gradual clearing skies with the sun coming back out in the afternoon making for a very nice Friday night.

You will need to keep the sunglasses handy because the sunshine will stick around along with each day getting progressively warmer through the weekend.

Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees are in store for Saturday, which will make it feel more typical for late May compared to what we’ve been dealing with. The warmth continues Sunday with highs in peaking near 90 degrees for most. There will also be an increase in humidity levels on Sunday and it will be breezy with 35-40 mph gusts. Overall, not bad but have the sunscreen!

On May 30, 1934, Rockford had a high of 96 degrees. That’s the current record high for May 30 and for Memorial Day and it’s increasingly likely we’ll get awfully close to that. The current forecast high is 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will also stick around so it’ll feel a bit muggy and exactly like a mid-summer day around here.

A cold front will pass through the area sometime Tuesday or Wednesday, putting an end to the summer-like temperatures and also bringing us the next chance of showers and thunderstorms.

