Stateline residents hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More Illinoisans form big lines at gas stations across the Wisconsin border, hoping to diminish their pain at the pump. In fact, in some spots, travelers may see prices 80 cents per gallon cheaper than in the Land of Lincoln.

Drivers say they’ve never seen prices so high, with some paying more than $100 to fill up. Molly Hart with AAA motor club doesn’t think the higher costs will affect travel plans this holiday, but she does believe it could force Americans to change future plans. She recommends driving outside peak travel times because being stuck in traffic can be a gas guzzler.

“The roads are gonna be busy today up until 7pm. You might want to even think about leaving after 9pm tonight just so you’re not in congestion. For those coming home on Monday, the worst travel times are gonna be from one to four pm. That’s when there’s gonna be a lot of people on the roads,” Hart told 23 News.

AAA estimates at least an 8% increase in travelers over last year because people are so ready to break out of the pandemic handcuffs. You can download the AAA app to check gas prices in different areas.

