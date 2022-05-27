Stateline honors fallen soldiers with Memorial Day events
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - Events honoring the fallen start across the nation this weekend. Whether you’re remembering a hero or celebrating a weekend with family, here’s a list of what’s happening in the stateline:
Saturday, May 28
- Family camping over Memorial Day weekend at Angelic Organics Learning Center, 1545 Rockton Rd., Caledonia, Ill. Camp on a real working farm, help with morning chores, get hands-on in the garden and relax outdoors. Bring your own camping gear. Cost is $50 and firewood, campfire dinner and cold breakfast are provided. More information available on the gorockford website.
Sunday, May 29
- Remembrance Ceremony at the LZ Peace Memorial, 6595 Guilford Rd. in Rockford. New start time is 7 p.m. to recognize and commemorate Vietnam veterans with photos and tolling the Marine bell. The event is organized by Rockford Chapter NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). For more information contact Inis Bloomster 815-289-8204 or Martha Byrnes 815-670-9624
- Hogs & Dogs at Kegel Harley-Davidson, 7125 Harrison Ave. in Rockford. Event includes grilled hot dog, chips and ice cold water or pop. No set fee for meal but tips are welcomed! Food served from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. or until food runs out.
Monday, May 30
- Rockford’s Memorial Day Parade lines up at 9 a.m. near 7th St. and 6th Ave. moves north on 7th St. to Charles St., then Charles St. to W. State St. then heads north on Wyman St. to Beattie Park. Unit review and commentary will be at the Armistice Peace Memorial on the east side of Veterans Memorial Hall, 211 N. Main St.
- Memorial Day Service at Belvidere VFW Post #1461, 1410 W. Lincoln Ave. Service begins at 10 a.m. Belvidere will not hold a parade this year.
- Memorial Day School’s Out Meeting hosted by the YES Club at Greater New Unity Church, 615 Oak Street in Rockford. Meeting runs 2 to 3:30 p.m. YES Club will be working on their POWER UP music videos that focus on promoting anti-hate. Videos will be shown during the 4th of July Virtual Celebration and theme is “A Dream of HOPE.”
- Discovery Center open from 9:30 to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are encouraged and guarantee museum entry. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.discoverycentermuseum.org/ or by phone at 815-963-6769. Walk-ins are welcome.
Closed Monday
- SHIELD Illinois free COVID-19 saliva testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1901 Parkview Ave. is open to the public Friday May 27, for walk-in testing until 5 p.m. The testing center is closed Saturdays and Sundays and will be closed Monday, May 30. Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, May 31. Test results are available within 24 hours. For more information, visit go.uic.edu/RockfordSHIELD.
- Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, May 28 and reopen for business on Tuesday, May 31. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, May 30 and reopen for business on Tuesday, May 31.
