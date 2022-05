Stateline honors fallen soldiers with Memorial Day events

site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1901 Parkview Ave. is open to the public Friday May 27, for walk-in testing until 5 p.m. The testing center isand will be. Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, May 31. Test results are available within 24 hours. For more information, visit go.uic.edu/RockfordSHIELD

Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, May 28 and reopen for business on Tuesday, May 31. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, May 30 and reopen for business on Tuesday, May 31.