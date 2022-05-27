Rockford could see increase in surveillance in an effort to fight crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new effort by city leaders to help curb violent crime, will add more surveillance across the Forest City.

The new program passed Monday night by Rockford City Council Finance and Personell Committee, would add 64 gun shot detectors and license plate readers in an effort to catch criminals.

“Crime is the number one concern of citizens in this community,” said Alderman Chad Tuneberg. “This sends an absolute clear message to these individuals, that it’s not a matter of if they’ll be caught, it’s when they’ll be caught.”

Tuneberg says the technology works in a pair, allowing police to track down the specific vehicles in an area that shots were detected. But ACLU Illinois Communications and Public Policy Director, Ed Yohnka, says this means police are taking information on dozens of other innocent cars in that area.

“If you think about it really rationally, if I know where you go, I know a lot about you,” said Yohnka.

Yohnka says there is no state law that restricts the amount of data that license readers take from people. He argues these databases may be used in a way that could invade someone’s privacy.

“This powerful tool needs to be controlled, in terms of that access,” said Yohnka. “There ought to be a real public debate, about whether or not these cameras are something the community really wants.”

But Tuneberg says the police department and city only have one goal, and that’s to ensure the safety of their community. The program is a two year trial so leaders can make sure it’s helping that goal.

“People are plainly fed up with crime,” said Tuneberg. “And if a program like this can address that, we’ll be better off and they’ll feel more comfortable. It’s a no lose situation in trying it out.”

Tuneberg says the first six months is free, so it won’t add any extra cost for taxpayers. The city council will vote on the final approval of the program next week.

