Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour

A leap of faith turns to unexpected results.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most people shop online for a new outfit or a few pieces of furniture, but one Nevada woman went a few steps further.

Clarisse Warren made the bold decision to buy a home without seeing it in person. The 4003 Dorset Drive residence was accepted and closed within 23 days, showcasing just how quickly the housing market is selling homes.

“It was very surreal. It was exciting of course, but it was also kind of this did we really get it? Is this really happening?” she said.

Realtor Ken Hirano helped Warren through the process of a virtual tour to see the home online and also to paint a picture on how great the Rockford area is. Warren said one of the reasons Rockford was even a choice was because the town checked off a lot on her wish list; diversity and inclusivity and solid school districts for her five children.

Reality sunk in for the Nevadan native when the family discovered some problems with the home; ant nesting, ceiling fans incorrectly installed and a waxy residue covering cabinets.

Warren claims the house could take up to a year to fix up.

“That moment for us was the, ‘Why is our HVAC unit screaming at us?’” said Warren.

Typically, home inspections are done after an offer has been accepted, before the new owners move in. In this cas4e, the inspector who toured her home didn’t discover the damages. Hirnao said sometimes an inspector doesn’t notice the severe damages until the home owner moves in.

“This is why we usually don’t waive inspections. I always recommend it, because you never know what could happen,” said Hirano.

Even with the home being an unexpected fixer-upper, Warren says she would do it all again. “It just feels like home.”

You can see pictures of Warren’s home on Zillow.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

