Local shop opens in Midtown Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local shop will be opening its doors this weekend for shopping.

Check out this local art (WIFR Newsroom)

Inscape Collective welcomes guests Saturday, May 28 at their location in Midtown, 201 7th St., to check out the store.

They specialize in artwork, jewelry, clothing, books, home and yard decorations. Their mission is to provide an outlet for a diverse group of talented artisans.

Front of the store of Inscape Collective (WIFR Newsroom)

Located in the old home of the Just Goods Fair Trade Store, Inscape Collective hopes to attract all kinds of shoppers.

Check out their website by clicking this link.

