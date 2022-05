ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clearing skies late this afternoon with highs in the upper 60′s. Partly cloudy and down to 50 tonight. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70′s tomorrow. Breezy and warm on Sunday with highs in the upper 80′s. Low 90′s on Memorial Day Monday.

