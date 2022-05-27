FVV Fest to return to Rockford June 23-26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - for the first time in three years, Fred VanVleet Fest will return from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26.

The main difference this time around will be the location, as this year’s festival will be at VanVleet’s alma mater, Auburn High School.

At the announcement, local leaders and organizers emphasized the importance of having the FVV Experience and the FVV Summer Camp at the high school.

“A lot of the kids in the surrounding area really look up to Fred and so for him to see him in his element where he walked the halls where he played I think it’ll be a real cool experience for the younger kids in our community,” Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton said.

“Just bringing it back to his alma mater where he gives back a majority on the west side of Rockford, I think it was only fitting that we brought it back to Auburn High School once we introduce that FVV experience,” FVV Marketing Director Marquez Beeks said.

You can find out more at fvvfest.com and how to sign up for this year’s programs.

