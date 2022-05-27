Durand schools to close Friday due to reported threat

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand Police Department confirms with 23 News that Durand schools will be closed Friday due to a reported threat made by a student.

Police say they handed the case off to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department which is currently handling the case. The nature of the threat, how many people are involved and other details are unknown at this time.

Friday is the last day of school for Durand schools. Students will do any remaining learning or final exams from home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.