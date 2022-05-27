Durand police chief releases statement on reported school threat

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Durand Police Chief Mark Sigmund released a statement Friday on the city’s Facebook page after a reported threat caused the high school to opt for remote learning citing safety concerns.

The threat was reported to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, then relayed to school authorities.

Chief Sigmund said multiple units met at the high school to collect evidence and interview individuals connected with the case.

The Durand Police Department confirmed with 23 News that the high school would close Friday for safety.

Police say the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is handling the case.

Friday is the last day of school for the Durand school district. Students will do any remaining learning or final exams from home.

No further information has been confirmed at this time.

