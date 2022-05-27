Advertisement

Durand police chief releases statement on reported school threat

Schools closed Friday for safety concerns.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Durand Police Chief Mark Sigmund released a statement Friday on the city’s Facebook page after a reported threat caused the high school to opt for remote learning citing safety concerns.

The threat was reported to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, then relayed to school authorities.

Chief Sigmund said multiple units met at the high school to collect evidence and interview individuals connected with the case.

The Durand Police Department confirmed with 23 News that the high school would close Friday for safety.

Police say the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is handling the case.

Friday is the last day of school for the Durand school district. Students will do any remaining learning or final exams from home.

No further information has been confirmed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada woman buys Illinois home before seeing it in person
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
Mercyhealth nurses look to form a union after they say administration won't listen as they...
Mercyhealth nurses look to form union after they claim administration won’t listen
This was rated an EF0 tornado that packed 75 mph winds in Beloit Wednesday.
NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Memorial Day
Stateline honors fallen soldiers with Memorial Day events
Flames devoured the residence in the 500 block of Park Er Woods in Rockford.
70-year-old man dies in Park-Er Woods fire
Clothes
Local shop opens in Midtown Saturday
FVV Fest to return to Rockford June 23-26
FVV Fest to return to Rockford June 23-26
City of Rockford increasing license plate readers and gun shot detectors.
Rockford could see increase in public surveillance