Bustos announces more than $880k for Rock Valley, Highland students

GRADUATION CAP AND MONEY - MGN
GRADUATION CAP AND MONEY - MGN(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced Friday nearly $1.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education were awarded to four junior colleges in Freeport, Galesburg, Rockford and East Peoria through the Upward Bound Grant Program.

Upward Bound serves high school students from low-income families and families where neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree. The overall goal is to increase the number of students who complete secondary and post-secondary education.

More than $880,000 in grants will be distributed as follows:

  • $287,537 to Highland Community College for academic instruction, tutoring, and advising; information on financial aid programs; assistance in completing financial aid applications; financial literacy; and support applying for college enrollment.
  • $297,601 to Highland Community College towards 60 student at Highland Community College target school who meet the federal eligibility criteria.
  • $297,090 for Rock Valley College towards 60 students at two target schools, Rockford East High School, and Auburn High School, by developing and delivering an academic-year program that addresses the identified needs of their participants.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

