70-year-old man dies in Park-Er Woods fire
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a victim who died in a devastating house fire Tuesday has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
Jerome Kosmatka, 70, of Rockford was found dead inside the residence after a fire ravaged a residence the 500 block of Park-Er Woods Dr.
Preliminary autopsy results showed Kosmatka died as a result of the fire.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshall continue to investigate the incident.
