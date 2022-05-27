Advertisement

70-year-old man dies in Park-Er Woods fire

Flames devoured the residence in the 500 block of Park Er Woods in Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a victim who died in a devastating house fire Tuesday has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Jerome Kosmatka, 70, of Rockford was found dead inside the residence after a fire ravaged a residence the 500 block of Park-Er Woods Dr.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Kosmatka died as a result of the fire.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshall continue to investigate the incident.

