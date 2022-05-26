Advertisement

YMCA partnership to offer more swimming options

Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open to the public this summer, making this the first...
Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open to the public this summer, making this the first season all three pools will be open to the public since 2017(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A trio of community partners “pool” their resources together this summer to offer Rock River Valley YMCA members new swimming activities.

Most members are familiar with the indoor pools offered at the facility. This summer, the Rockford Park District and OSF Healthcare are teaming up to allow YMCA members access all three outdoor pools run by the park district.

Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open this summer, making this the first season all three pools will be open to the public since 2017.

By giving members access to more public pools, the organizations can move towards their goal of helping individuals learn how to swim.

“There are so many adults who know how to swim, but it’s especially crucial for our youngsters and even water safety awareness is so crucial. So many people don’t realize how dangerous it can be,” says YMCA of Rock River Valley Chief Operations Officer Trisha Tousant.

“I recall many mornings being dropped off at our local park district pool for lessons throughout the summer, so I’m grateful that she (Tousant) recognized the importance of learning to swim like most parents,” says OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center President Paula Carynski.

Partners from the Rockford Park District are thrilled to expand their partnership with the community at a time when families want something to do throughout the summer months.

“You know, that’s what summer is about, summer bonding and swimming pools,” says Rockford Park District Aquatics Manager Derricka Davis.

Sand park pool opens Saturday, June 11 and Alpine and Harkins should open Saturday, June 18. All three pools will be open through Sunday, August 21.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
$225k in damage reported after fire at Belvidere assembly plant
Mercyhealth nurses look to form a union after they say administration won't listen as they...
Mercyhealth nurses look to form union after they claim administration won’t listen
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Illinois St. Wednesday to aid with damages.
Heavy damage reported in South Beloit house fire

Latest News

Judge green gives stuffed animals to children
Winnebago County CASA says goodbye to Judge Green
Judge Green swears in her last class of CASA's
Judge Green swears in her last class of CASA's
RRVBC Sends Bags of Blood to Texas
RRVBC donates blood to Texan hospitals
Lawmakers push for ways to make students feel safer in schools, after Tuesday’s shooting at...
Reducing trauma for children in schools