YMCA partnership to offer more swimming options

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A trio of community partners “pool” their resources together this summer to offer Rock River Valley YMCA members new swimming activities.

Most members are familiar with the indoor pools offered at the facility. This summer, the Rockford Park District and OSF Healthcare are teaming up to allow YMCA members access all three outdoor pools run by the park district.

Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open this summer, making this the first season all three pools will be open to the public since 2017.

By giving members access to more public pools, the organizations can move towards their goal of helping individuals learn how to swim.

“There are so many adults who know how to swim, but it’s especially crucial for our youngsters and even water safety awareness is so crucial. So many people don’t realize how dangerous it can be,” says YMCA of Rock River Valley Chief Operations Officer Trisha Tousant.

“I recall many mornings being dropped off at our local park district pool for lessons throughout the summer, so I’m grateful that she (Tousant) recognized the importance of learning to swim like most parents,” says OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center President Paula Carynski.

Partners from the Rockford Park District are thrilled to expand their partnership with the community at a time when families want something to do throughout the summer months.

“You know, that’s what summer is about, summer bonding and swimming pools,” says Rockford Park District Aquatics Manager Derricka Davis.

Sand park pool opens Saturday, June 11 and Alpine and Harkins should open Saturday, June 18. All three pools will be open through Sunday, August 21.

