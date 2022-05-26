Winnebago County Board to vote on Air Liquide project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is on a mission to reduce carbon emissions in the area, and a French company could be part of that effort. Air Liquide advanced technologies is a French industrial gasses company. It wants to work with the county to build a renewable natural gas facility in an existing landfill.

The landfill would send waste to a proposed Air Liquide plant, where the trash would be run through membrane scrubbers that pull out compressed methane. That Methane will be turned into energy.

“This ultimately, by Air Liquide’s calculations, offsets about 600,000 tons a year of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, so really good from a greenhouse gas reduction standpoint,” said Lacy Ballard, District Manager for Waste Connections, owners and operators of the Winnebago Landfill.

The Winnebago County board will vote on the project tonight. Chairman Joseph Chiarelli says the project will also help with odor control in the area, and reduce emissions.

“One, to be able to capture those bio gasses instead of flaring them into the atmosphere, which is the greenhouse effect. And two, to be able to convert it into energy, that’s a huge win,” said Chiarelli.

Chiarelli says climate change is a very real threat and this is just the first step in achieving 50 percent fewer carbon emissions by the year 2030.

“It was a priority for mine, and now our administration, to be able to move in that direction instead of burying our garbage in landfills,” he told 23 News.

If approved it will also need a thumbs up from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Air Liquide would like to complete the plant some time in 2023.

