RRVBC donates blood to Texan hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospitals across the nation annually see an increased need for units of blood around Memorial Day. This year, while Americans hit the road for the holiday, Texan hospitals fear donations will dwindle.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is stepping in to help, by donating vital resources to hospitals in Texas.

Tuesdays shooting in Uvalde, Tx took a toll on supplies at blood centers and hospitals across the state. Now, first responders are pleading with the public to donate blood, especially type O negative. It’s a universal blood-type and is desperately needed.

“O negative is a universal donor and they’re very hard to find, but they can go to anyone. They don’t have to be cross matched or typed, so people can, anyone can receive them. So, they are very valuable. If you’re an O-negative person we need you really bad,” said Heidi Ognibene who is the COO of Rockford River Valley Blood Center.

River Valley encourages anyone who feels healthy enough to donate blood to make an appointment.

Patients in the San Antonio area are in immediate need of it, and the hospitals are desperately trying to stock up in case of an emergency.

“As surgeries are needed...as people have to go into surgery, unfortunately, things happen and that’s when they need more blood. So, last night they didn’t need blood and this morning unfortunately they did need some blood,” said Ognibene.

Anyone who is 17 years or older in good general health, and weighs at least 110lbs is eligible to donate.

Call the RRVBC or go to their website to make an appointment.

