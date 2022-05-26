Advertisement

RRVBC donates blood to Texan hospitals

The center sends a message of support with vital resources needed after Tuesday’s shooting.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospitals across the nation annually see an increased need for units of blood around Memorial Day. This year, while Americans hit the road for the holiday, Texan hospitals fear donations will dwindle.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is stepping in to help, by donating vital resources to hospitals in Texas.

Tuesdays shooting in Uvalde, Tx took a toll on supplies at blood centers and hospitals across the state. Now, first responders are pleading with the public to donate blood, especially type O negative. It’s a universal blood-type and is desperately needed.

“O negative is a universal donor and they’re very hard to find, but they can go to anyone. They don’t have to be cross matched or typed, so people can, anyone can receive them. So, they are very valuable. If you’re an O-negative person we need you really bad,” said Heidi Ognibene who is the COO of Rockford River Valley Blood Center.

River Valley encourages anyone who feels healthy enough to donate blood to make an appointment.

Patients in the San Antonio area are in immediate need of it, and the hospitals are desperately trying to stock up in case of an emergency.

“As surgeries are needed...as people have to go into surgery, unfortunately, things happen and that’s when they need more blood. So, last night they didn’t need blood and this morning unfortunately they did need some blood,” said Ognibene.

Anyone who is 17 years or older in good general health, and weighs at least 110lbs is eligible to donate.

Call the RRVBC or go to their website to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercyhealth nurses look to form a union after they say administration won't listen as they...
Mercyhealth nurses look to form union after they claim administration won’t listen
First arriving units say the fire started in a tractor trailer parked near a loading dock with...
$225k in damage reported after fire at Belvidere assembly plant
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Illinois St. Wednesday to aid with damages.
Heavy damage reported in South Beloit house fire

Latest News

Judge green gives stuffed animals to children
Winnebago County CASA says goodbye to Judge Green
Judge Green swears in her last class of CASA's
Judge Green swears in her last class of CASA's
Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open to the public this summer, making this the first...
YMCA partnership to offer more swimming options
Lawmakers push for ways to make students feel safer in schools, after Tuesday’s shooting at...
Legislators push to make schools feel safer for kids