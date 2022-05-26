Advertisement

Rockford metro area sees 2nd largest job increase in Illinois

The April jobs report came out Friday morning and it shows steady job growth.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford metropolitan area saw the second largest increase in jobs across the state since April 2021 and the third larges decrease in unemployment rates.

7,200 jobs were added over the last year totaling 144,400 non farm jobs unadjusted for seasonal work while the local unemployment rate fell 1.5 points to 7.7% in April according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data shows that the last time the April rate was equal to or lower was 2019.

“The continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy is encouraging,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois.”

The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.7 percent.

Manufacturing positions showed the most growth adding 2,200 jobs followed by leisure-hospitality, up 1,700 positions. The government sector and financial activities sectors lost a total of 300 positions combined.

