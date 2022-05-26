Rockford Blood Center Donates Bags of Blood to Help Texan Hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospitals across the United States often face an increased need for units of blood around Memorial Day anyways.

As Americans hit the road for the holiday, Texan hospitals fear people will not make time to donate. Although, Tuesdays shooting took a toll on supplies at blood centers and hospitals in Texas. They are pleading with the public to donate blood. Type-O negative blood to be exact which is a universal type and desperately needed.

“O-negative is a universal donor and they’re very hard to find, but they can go to anyone. They don’t have to be cross matched or typed, so people can, anyone can receive them. So, they are very valuable. If you’re an O-negative person we need you really bad,” said Heidi Ognibene who is the COO of Rockford River Valley Blood Center.

River Valley encourages anyone who can donate blood to do so. Patients in the San Antonio area are in immediate need of it, and the hospitals are desperately trying to stack up in case of an emergency.

“As surgeries are needed, as people have to go into surgery. Unfortunately, things happen and that’s when they need more blood, so last night they didn’t need blood and this morning unfortunately they did need some blood,” said Ognibene.

Anyone who is 17-years-old or older, is in good general health, and weighs 110 lbs is eligible to donate blood. Call the RRVBC or go to their website to make an appointment.

