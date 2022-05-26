One more day of scattered storms before we dry out for holiday weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday turned to be quite a busy day for northern Illinois as a warm front made our temperatures get into the mid-70s along with dew points getting quite muggy. That and lower-level winds set up a prime atmosphere for some storms to turn severe. Now that our severe threat has ended, our attention turns to one more day of rain before a summer-like weekend arrives.

Damage reports from a possible tornado came in from Stephenson County’s Albertus Airport with wind damage being found on Borchers Road. That occurred around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and the NWS Quad Cities office will work to determine if it was a tornado that caused it. In addition, a storm with rotation prompted a brief tornado warning for extreme northern Winnebago County and southern Rock County that did bring in one minor damage report off Spring Creek Road and WI-213 in Beloit.

Other than that, the storms made for great pictures if you got a great view. There will be a few lingering showers throughout the night with storms that are currently in central Illinois. But those will continue to weaken as they get here overnight. Thursday will once again be another soggy day with showers in the morning and then again in the late afternoon to early evening as a cold front approaches. Highs will once again be in the mid-70s but it’s best to have an umbrella handy.

In terms of a severe threat, the Rockford region is currently placed under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather Thursday. Much like how Wednesday acted, it will depend on the winds, the dew points and whether or not we see any sunshine. Should a storm turn severe, it would be during the afternoon or early evening most likely.

Then after a lingering shower or two early Friday morning, the holiday weekend looks to get off on a great start with highs in the lower 70s and quickly clearing skies. Through the weekend, expect temperatures to continue going up with highs near 90 degrees on Sunday and potentially getting into the mid-90s for Memorial Day on Monday. Our current forecast high for Memorial Day is 95 degrees and that’s one degree shy of the current warmest Memorial Day.

For that, you have to go back to May 30, 1934, when the record high was set at 96 degrees. Regardless, Sunday and Monday will be on the breezy side with mostly sunny skies both days. Highs in the 90s and sun will continue Tuesday before our next rain chance will potentially arrive Wednesday that will bring our temperatures back to near normal towards next weekend.

