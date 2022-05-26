NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes.

The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS says the EF1 tornado packed 100 mph winds and caused significant damage to an outbuilding, destroyed a grain bin and snapped tree trunks. Luckily, no injuries were reported. The tornado was on the ground for nearly two miles.

It's possible a tornado caused the damage near Albertus Airport. The NWS is working to confirm this. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The second tornado was confirmed by the NWS Milwaukee office as a team came down to Beloit and did an on-site survey Thursday morning. It occurred in northwest Beloit around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday near Paddock and Finley Roads. The EF0 tornado packed 75 mph winds and picked up large tree branches and sheds. Some of that debris was also lofted a few yards downstream. No injuries were reported but the NWS was able to verify this twister thanks to video that was submitted.

Storm damage from near Beloit on May 25, 2022. (Submitted by Barbara Heath)

This was our own photographers view of the tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County tonight around 6:30. This was taken on U.S. 20 and Winnebago Road looking north. No damage reports but that is a menacing storm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.