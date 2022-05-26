Local concert raises money for hungry families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A night of music means fewer families in the stateline will be hungry. The show Harmony for Hunger, featuring two quartets, raised a joyful noise and several thousand dollars in generous donations.

Thursday, members of the United Methodist Men’s group who sponsored the event presented $18,000 to seven food pantries across Northern Illinois.

The annual event began in 2009, and since then the men have raised more than $178,000 for hungry people here at home.

John Vanderheyden is one of the event’s organizers and a musician who is pleased to use his gifts to help others. He says they know they can’t solve hunger, but he’s just happy to make a difference.

