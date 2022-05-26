Advertisement

Live music Tuesdays back at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Miles Nielsen at Tuesday Evening in the Gardens.
Miles Nielsen at Tuesday Evening in the Gardens.(Anderson Japanese Gardens)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The popular summer music series, Tuesday Evening in the Gardens, starts up next week.

Beginning at 5:45 p.m. from May 31 through the end of August, the series will showcase 14 local, regional and nationally touring musicians covering a wide array of music. Early arrival is encouraged to save a seat with a blanket or lawn chair and find parking.

Concessions are available from local favorites including Woodfire Pizza, Fresco and Prairie Street Brewing Company. Carry-in food is welcome but carry-in beverages are prohibited.

Tuesday concerts are free for premium garden members and the price of general admission for basic members and non-members. It’s a great event to mingle with friends while basking in the picturesque scenery.

Click here for the complete 2022 concert schedule.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercyhealth nurses look to form a union after they say administration won't listen as they...
Mercyhealth nurses look to form union after they claim administration won’t listen
First arriving units say the fire started in a tractor trailer parked near a loading dock with...
$225k in damage reported after fire at Belvidere assembly plant
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Illinois St. Wednesday to aid with damages.
Heavy damage reported in South Beloit house fire

Latest News

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, who won a Grammy for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" are...
Barlow & Bear sign on for Taco Bell inspired TikTok musical
Tickets for the "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6.
Beach Boys bring ‘Sounds of Summer’ to Coronado
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
Tritt is back in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Sunday, June 12.
Country artist Travis Tritt back at Rockford’s Coronado PAC