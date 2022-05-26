Live music Tuesdays back at Anderson Japanese Gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The popular summer music series, Tuesday Evening in the Gardens, starts up next week.

Beginning at 5:45 p.m. from May 31 through the end of August, the series will showcase 14 local, regional and nationally touring musicians covering a wide array of music. Early arrival is encouraged to save a seat with a blanket or lawn chair and find parking.

Concessions are available from local favorites including Woodfire Pizza, Fresco and Prairie Street Brewing Company. Carry-in food is welcome but carry-in beverages are prohibited.

Tuesday concerts are free for premium garden members and the price of general admission for basic members and non-members. It’s a great event to mingle with friends while basking in the picturesque scenery.

Click here for the complete 2022 concert schedule.

