Judge Green swears in her last class of CASA volunteers for neglected children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a decade of advocating and protecting the lives of abused and neglected children, one Winnebago County Judge passes the baton.

Judge Mary Linn Green was a nurse in the years before she took on the chair in the Seventeenth Circuit Court. During that time, she worked with countless numbers of abused children.

“I was working in traffic court and the chief judge came to me and she said Mary Linn, what would you say if I asked you to take over the juvenile abuse and neglect court room,” said Green. ““I started laughing and she said ‘what’s so funny?’ and I said ‘if I could take over any court room, it would be that’.”

Thirteen years later, Green passes the baton. Wednesday night she swore in new Winnebago County Court Appointed Services Advocates, for the last time. Green says these CASA volunteers are the one constant in a kids life.

“She’s been part of this program for over a decade and has touched the lives of so many children,” said Winnebago County CASA Director John Papiernik.

CASA volunteers say Green brought light to some of the darkest times in kids lives. But for Green, this was not always easy.

“Sometimes parents have to give up their kids, because they know they just can’t do it,” said Green. “But they’re putting their children first, so I thank them, and a lot of times they can’t believe I’m thanking them and they start crying. It’s an emotional situation but we know it’s what is best for the kids.”

When children would have to testify against their parents, instead of the court room, Green brough them into her chambers with stuffed animals, a therapy dog, and their CASA advocate. She says these small gifts of comfort, can make all the difference.

“I tell parents the day they walk into my court room, I only have one goal is to do what’s in your children’s best interest” said Green. “I don’t think you can hassle with that.”

Green says CASA Volunteers were the ones who kept many of the kids going during legal battles with their parents. She plans on continuing to fundraise for the program and says becoming a volunteer will not only change the child’s life, but it could change yours too.

The link to apply to be a volunteer is here https://winnebagocountycasa.org/get-involved/become-a-casa.

