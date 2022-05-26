Advertisement

Humid with Shower/T-Storm Potential this Afternoon/Evening

By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy this Thursday with highs in the middle 70′s. Shower/T-Storm threat 2 - 7 P.M. as the viewing area falls in the marginal risk zone for severe weather. Slight chance for a few showers tomorrow with clearing expected by late afternoon. Highs around 70 on Friday. Heating up for the tail end of the weekend with highs on Sunday in the upper 80′s. Low 90′s are expected the beginning of next week.

