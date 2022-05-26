Advertisement

Freeport family donates more than $1k to research in honor of late loved one

One Freeport family decides to donate more than one thousand dollars to support the American...
One Freeport family decides to donate more than one thousand dollars to support the American Heart Association plus money to support breast cancer research.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to help those suffering with heart disease or breast cancer, one Freeport family donates a large chunk of change in honor of their late loved one.

Kenneth Bachman says his wife Marion underwent life-saving open heart surgery in 2012. After many happy years, she passed away this April at the age of 90-years-old.

That’s why Bachman decided to donate money in her honor to the American Heart Association. The family also decided to donate funds to breast cancer research since Marion’s mother passed away from breast cancer in the 1940′s.

“Donations that are at funerals and so on they want them to go to memorials, well this is her way, this is our way of giving to a, we call it Marion’s memorials,” Bachman said.

Bachman said all of the money donated was collected at Marion’s funeral on May 4, 2022. The family wanted to donate the money to help others in need who are struggling with heart disease or breast cancer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercyhealth nurses look to form a union after they say administration won't listen as they...
Mercyhealth nurses look to form union after they claim administration won’t listen
First arriving units say the fire started in a tractor trailer parked near a loading dock with...
$225k in damage reported after fire at Belvidere assembly plant
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Illinois St. Wednesday to aid with damages.
Heavy damage reported in South Beloit house fire

Latest News

Winnebago County Services Manager says the marketing needs to change on toys, too.
RAMP explains importance of inclusive toys
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
This was rated an EF0 tornado that packed 75 mph winds in Beloit Wednesday.
NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms
The April jobs report came out Friday morning and it shows steady job growth.
Rockford metro area sees 2nd largest job increase in Illinois