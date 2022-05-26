Freeport family donates more than $1k to research in honor of late loved one

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to help those suffering with heart disease or breast cancer, one Freeport family donates a large chunk of change in honor of their late loved one.

Kenneth Bachman says his wife Marion underwent life-saving open heart surgery in 2012. After many happy years, she passed away this April at the age of 90-years-old.

That’s why Bachman decided to donate money in her honor to the American Heart Association. The family also decided to donate funds to breast cancer research since Marion’s mother passed away from breast cancer in the 1940′s.

“Donations that are at funerals and so on they want them to go to memorials, well this is her way, this is our way of giving to a, we call it Marion’s memorials,” Bachman said.

Bachman said all of the money donated was collected at Marion’s funeral on May 4, 2022. The family wanted to donate the money to help others in need who are struggling with heart disease or breast cancer.

