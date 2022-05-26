Advertisement

Community partners collaborate to offer YMCA members more aquatic resources this summer

Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open to the public this summer, making this the first...
Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open to the public this summer, making this the first season all three pools will be open to the public since 2017(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A trio of community partners pools their resources to offer several new swimming activities this summer.

Usually, Rock River Valley YMCA members are limited to indoor pools, but a partnership with the Rockford Park District and OSF Healthcare allows members to access any of the three, outdoor pools run by the park district.

Alpine, Harkins and Sand Park pools will open to the public this summer, making this the first season all three pools will be open to the public since 2017. Access to more public pools helps its guests learn an important skill: the ability to swim.

“There are so many adults who know how to swim but it’s especially crucial for our youngsters and even water safety awareness is so crucial so many people don’t realize how dangerous it can be,” says YMCA of Rock River Valley Chief Operations Officer Trisha Tousant.

“I recall many mornings being dropped off at our local park district pool for lessons throughout the summer, so I’m grateful that she recognized the importance of learning to swim like most parents,” says OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center President Paula Carynski.

Partners from the Rockford park district are thrilled to expand their partnership with the community at a time when families want something to do throughout the summer months.

“You know, that’s what summer is about, summer bonding and swimming pools,” says Rockford Park District Aquatics Manager Derricka Davis.

Sand park pool opens Saturday, June 11 and Alpine and Harkins should open Saturday, June 18. All three pools will be open through Sunday August 21.

